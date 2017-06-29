North Carolina Senate vows to keep ve...

North Carolina Senate vows to keep veterans cemetery open

State senators were adamant Tuesday that they never intended to short-change a new veterans cemetery by not budgeting maintenance costs required to keep it open. They ordered the state's budget office to come up with the money immediately.

