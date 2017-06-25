North Carolina Ranks High in Analysis...

North Carolina Ranks High in Analysis of Partisan Imbalance

North Carolina's congressional and state House districts are among the most Republican-skewed in the country despite voter preferences that are relatively evenly split, according to an Associated Press analysis. The AP calculated the partisan advantage for North Carolina Republicans in the 2016 state and federal House races through a new statistical tool that's designed to detect cases in which a political party maintained or increased its grip on power through how it drew voting districts.

