North Carolina May Abolish Requiremen...

North Carolina May Abolish Requirements For Concealed Carry Permits

Monday Read more: The Daily Caller

Anti-gun groups railed Monday against a bill up for vote this week in the North Carolina House that would allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed handgun almost anywhere without a permit. Two anti-gun lobbying groups, "Moms Demand Action" and "Everytown for Gun Safety" paid for polls from SurveyUSA that showed an overwhelming opposition to the legislation, which has already passed through two House committees.

Chicago, IL

