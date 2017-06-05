North Carolina May Abolish Requirements For Concealed Carry Permits
Anti-gun groups railed Monday against a bill up for vote this week in the North Carolina House that would allow anyone over the age of 18 to carry a concealed handgun almost anywhere without a permit. Two anti-gun lobbying groups, "Moms Demand Action" and "Everytown for Gun Safety" paid for polls from SurveyUSA that showed an overwhelming opposition to the legislation, which has already passed through two House committees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC