North Carolina man suspected of killing wife, father with ax arrested in San Pedro
A man suspected of killing his wife and father with an ax and leaving his young child locked in a bedroom in their North Carolina mobile home was arrested less than 48 hours later in San Pedro, authorities said Monday. Michael Allen Joyner, 38, was arrested about 11 p.m. Saturday.
