North Carolina man nabbed for leaving his mark on Asheville
The Asheville Citizen-Times reports 20-year-old Chase Harrington Johnson is accused by Asheville police of spray-painting his personal tag on buildings, retaining walls, utility boxes, a trash bin, a highway guardrail and bridge components. The incidents occurred last month in West Asheville, the River Arts District and in downtown.
