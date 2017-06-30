North Carolina Lawmakers Pass Two Year Ban On Wind Turbines
North Carolina state lawmakers passed a two-year-long moratorium on the construction of new wind turbines early Friday morning. If enacted, the measure will be the longest statewide halt on wind energy development ever passed in any state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Fri
|spud
|24
|Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief
|Thu
|itchie nads
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC