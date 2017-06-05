North Carolina Highway Patrol part of enforcement program
A news release says the patrol is participating in an International Road Check enforcement program, combining efforts with approximately 10,000 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance certified inspectors from local, state and federal organizations. The operation is the largest targeted enforcement program for commercial motor vehicles in the world, as states from Canada to Mexico will be out in full force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC