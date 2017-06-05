North Carolina Highway Patrol part of...

North Carolina Highway Patrol part of enforcement program

2 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A news release says the patrol is participating in an International Road Check enforcement program, combining efforts with approximately 10,000 Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance certified inspectors from local, state and federal organizations. The operation is the largest targeted enforcement program for commercial motor vehicles in the world, as states from Canada to Mexico will be out in full force.

