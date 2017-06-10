North Carolina governor presses lawmakers to redraw maps now
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is pushing Republican state legislators to immediately redraw General Assembly districts, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed that nearly 30 House and Senate maps are illegal racial gerrymanders. Cooper on Wednesday called for a special session - to begin Thursday afternoon and run simultaneously with the current General Assembly work session - to get new maps drawn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom b...
|1 hr
|Mervin
|10
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC