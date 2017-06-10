North Carolina governor presses lawma...

North Carolina governor presses lawmakers to redraw maps now

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is pushing Republican state legislators to immediately redraw General Assembly districts, now that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed that nearly 30 House and Senate maps are illegal racial gerrymanders. Cooper on Wednesday called for a special session - to begin Thursday afternoon and run simultaneously with the current General Assembly work session - to get new maps drawn.

Chicago, IL

