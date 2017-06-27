North Carolina defense contractor pleads guilty to $15M fraud
A Fayetteville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to his role in several conspiracies to overbill the federal government on government contracts. According to a plea agreement, 48-year-old defense contractor Philip A. Mearing is the owner of Global Services Corporation.
