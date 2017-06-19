North Carolina: Are Republicans Worki...

North Carolina: Are Republicans Working to Kill Constitutional Carry?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

After pro-gun posturing by Republicans in the NC Senate, it turns out they may never have had any intention of voting with gun owners on HB746. Senate leadership insisted, as long as gun owners were patient, as long as we were quiet, and we minded our "Ps&Qs," we could count on the Senate to uphold their own Party platform, live up to campaign rhetoric, and push Constitutional Carry to the governor's desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... 10 hr Phyllis Schlafly ... 14
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Thu TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ... Wed CodeTalker 7
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Jun 18 MAGA123 2
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
News Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C... Jun 16 andet1987 5
D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i... Jun 13 Tom 1
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC