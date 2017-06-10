New island appears off coast of North Carolina
North Carolina's Cape Hatteras National Seashore has always been stunning, but now there's a new wonder for visitors to explore. Spotted by eagle-eyed locals on the ground -- and photographed by Chad Koczera -- the sandbank has grown from tiny isle to large land mass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|22 min
|totallydisgusted
|4
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|2 hr
|Concerned White ...
|3
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Sun
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|Jun 21
|CodeTalker
|7
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC