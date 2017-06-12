NASA launch could make colorful clouds visible from New York to North Carolina
NASA is going to literally light up the sky along the East Coast when it launches colorful artificial clouds that will help it track motion in space Monday night, June 12. The U.S. space agency reports that this is the fifth launch attempted of the Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket after a number of delays. The sounding rocket launch has been delayed due to poor science condition weather in the area.
