Mimosa with Sunday brunch? Senate OKs offering option

North Carolina's cities and counties could let restaurant patrons order a cocktail with Sunday morning brunch in legislation that's cleared one chamber of the General Assembly. The Senate voted 32-13 on Thursday for the bill, which would allow county commissioners or municipal councils to pass ordinances granting exceptions to the statewide ban on Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales before noon.

