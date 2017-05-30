Mimosa with Sunday brunch? Senate OKs offering option
North Carolina's cities and counties could let restaurant patrons order a cocktail with Sunday morning brunch in legislation that's cleared one chamber of the General Assembly. The Senate voted 32-13 on Thursday for the bill, which would allow county commissioners or municipal councils to pass ordinances granting exceptions to the statewide ban on Sunday beer, wine and liquor sales before noon.
