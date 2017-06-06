Medical Examiner: Man found in North Carolina shot to death
A medical examiner has determined that a missing New Jersey man whose body was found in North Carolina had been shot three times. The News & Record of Greensboro reported that the state medical examiner said it was difficult to determine how 24-year-old Bangaly Foday Fofana of East Orange, New Jersey, died because of the decompensation by the time the remains were found.
