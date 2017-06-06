Medical Examiner: Man found in North ...

Medical Examiner: Man found in North Carolina shot to death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A medical examiner has determined that a missing New Jersey man whose body was found in North Carolina had been shot three times. The News & Record of Greensboro reported that the state medical examiner said it was difficult to determine how 24-year-old Bangaly Foday Fofana of East Orange, New Jersey, died because of the decompensation by the time the remains were found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ... 19 hr CodeTalker 7
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Jun 18 MAGA123 2
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
News Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C... Jun 16 andet1987 5
D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i... Jun 13 Tom 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC