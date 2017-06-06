Medical Examiner: Man found in North Carolina shot to death

A medical examiner has determined that a missing New Jersey man whose body was found in North Carolina had been shot three times. The News & Record of Greensboro reported that the state medical examiner said it was difficult to determine how 24-year-old Bangaly Foday Fofana of East Orange, New Jersey, died because of the decompensation by the time the remains were found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.