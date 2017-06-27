Man arrested in North Carolina shooti...

Man arrested in North Carolina shooting death of man in car

A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a man in a parked car in North Carolina has been arrested in Tennessee. A Greensboro police news release said 34-year-old Adrian Lamont Hickman of Greensboro was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.

