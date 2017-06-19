Man arrested in connection with uptow...

Man arrested in connection with uptown Charlotte shootout expected to perform Sunday

20 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A man accused of firing near 100 shots in uptown Charlotte in February is scheduled to perform at a nightclub in Charlotte Sunday, The Charlotte Observer reported Saturday. According to the Observer, Sammie Benson, who is known as Blac Youngsta, is a rapper and is expected to perform at the nightclub Label on the North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard Sunday night.

