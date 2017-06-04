Man accused of killing wife, father, may have flown to Los Angeles
Authorities say a North Carolina man may have escaped on a West Coast flight after killing his wife and father and leaving his young child locked in the bedroom of the home they all shared. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office said it's charged 38-year-old Michael Allen Joyner with two counts of murder.
