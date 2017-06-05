Litter pickup by N. Carolina prisoners poised for scrap heap
Prisoners picking up trash while guards keep close watch has been a common sight along North Carolina roads for more than 100 years. But that could soon go away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC