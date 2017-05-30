Leah Smith Blasts Fast 800 Free on Night One at Charlotte UltraSwim
Two-time Olympic medalist Leah Smith kicked off the Charlotte UltraSwim with an impressive performance in the women's 800 free. Aside from the two Olympic distance races, the first two rounds of the 50-meter events were contested on night one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swimming World & Jr. Swimmer.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
|Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy
|May 17
|Bad post
|2
|North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges
|May 13
|Ed
|2
|N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo...
|May 12
|Fundie Sniffling
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC