Labor lawyer tapped to be Justice Dept. civil rights chief

The White House on Thursday tapped a Washington labor lawyer known for representing large companies in discrimination lawsuits to lead the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Eric Dreiband's nomination immediately drew criticism from activists about his commitment to their priorities.

