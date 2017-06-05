Justices' ruling could help N Carolina Democrats rein in GOP

North Carolina Democrats could face better odds of winning more legislative seats and helping Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper thwart the GOP's conservative agenda because of U.S. Supreme Court actions Monday in a case about racial bias in election districts drawn by Republicans. In a one-sentence order, the justices upheld a lower court ruling that struck down 28 state House and Senate districts because they were illegal racial gerrymanders that violated the rights of black voters.

