Jack Kent Cooke Foundation awards $1 million prize to UNC at Chapel Hill
A woman wipes away a tear and others listen as President Barack Obama speaks at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill during a Democratic Party campaign event Nov. 2, 2016. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will receive a $1 million prize for its efforts to make higher education accessible and affordable for low-income students.
