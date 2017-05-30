Insurance companies have made it crystal clear how Trump could...

Insurance companies have made it crys...

We may be roughly halfway through 2017, but insurance companies are already showing just how much President Donald Trump's policies could rock the Obamacare market. Insurers have submitted their 2018 plans in seven states and Washington DC for the Obamacare individual insurance exchanges, giving us the first glimpse of how they are digesting the outlook for the healthcare industry under Trump.

