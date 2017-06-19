In North Carolina, Women Can't Withdraw Consent After Sex Begins
"North Carolina is the only state in the U.S. where no doesn't mean no," says a state senator who's trying to change that. North Carolina is the only state in which a woman can't withdraw consent after sexual intercourse has already begun.
