In North Carolina, Women Can't Withdraw Consent After Sex Begins

"North Carolina is the only state in the U.S. where no doesn't mean no," says a state senator who's trying to change that. North Carolina is the only state in which a woman can't withdraw consent after sexual intercourse has already begun.

