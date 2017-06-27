House Russia investigators interview ...

House Russia investigators interview John Podesta

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KAEF

Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, traveled to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with House investigators digging into Russia's efforts to alter the 2016 elections. The Russian hack of Podesta's emails played a pivotal role in the election, as WikiLeaks released tens of thousands of his emails one day at a time during last year's presidential campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... 1 hr Concerned White ... 11
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... 21 hr old capt 2
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... 21 hr totallydisgusted 4
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Jun 25 nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ... Jun 21 CodeTalker 7
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC