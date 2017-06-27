House Russia investigators interview John Podesta
Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign chairman, John Podesta, traveled to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to meet with House investigators digging into Russia's efforts to alter the 2016 elections. The Russian hack of Podesta's emails played a pivotal role in the election, as WikiLeaks released tens of thousands of his emails one day at a time during last year's presidential campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|1 hr
|Concerned White ...
|11
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|21 hr
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|21 hr
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|Jun 21
|CodeTalker
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC