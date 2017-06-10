Hot Math Teacher Erin McAuliffe Arres...

Hot Math Teacher Erin McAuliffe Arrested for Having Sex with 3 Male High School Students

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TMZ.com

The charter school teacher at Rocky Mount Preparatory in North Carolina was taken into custody Thursday and faces 3 counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. Two of the boys she allegedly had sex with are 17 ... the other is 16. Admin staff at McAuliffe's school reportedly tipped cops off and a month-long investigation was launched.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,675,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC