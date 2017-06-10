Hot Math Teacher Erin McAuliffe Arrested for Having Sex with 3 Male High School Students

The charter school teacher at Rocky Mount Preparatory in North Carolina was taken into custody Thursday and faces 3 counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. Two of the boys she allegedly had sex with are 17 ... the other is 16. Admin staff at McAuliffe's school reportedly tipped cops off and a month-long investigation was launched.

