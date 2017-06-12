Homeless teen graduates top of her class, gets accepted to Stanford
Getting into Stanford is a very challenging feat, but one North Carolina teen earned the honor without a permanent home in which to complete her school work. To her fellow classmates at East Wake High School, Megan Faircloth is known as the girl who finished at the top of her class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Effingham Herald.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Fri
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Fri
|andet1987
|5
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
|Research Chemicals
|May 23
|Rcchemicalslab
|1
|Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch...
|May 21
|slick willie expl...
|24
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC