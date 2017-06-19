High-living North Carolina 'prosperit...

High-living North Carolina 'prosperity gospel' pastor...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

A former Charlotte "prosperity gospel" preacher who owns a garage full of expensive foreign cars and lives in a million dollar condo was indicted on multiple counts of federal tax fraud this week, reports the Charlotte Observer . William Todd Coontz, 50, formerly a minister at the Rock Wealth International Ministries, and now living in Florida, is accused of participating in a check-cashing scheme involving travel reimbursements for speaking appearances and for book sales - and then filing fraudulent tax returns in order to hide the money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) 9 hr nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Fri Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ... Jun 21 CodeTalker 7
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... Jun 18 MAGA123 2
News North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ... Jun 16 Louis Stephenson 4
News Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C... Jun 16 andet1987 5
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,887 • Total comments across all topics: 282,029,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC