High-living North Carolina 'prosperity gospel' pastor...

A former Charlotte "prosperity gospel" preacher who owns a garage full of expensive foreign cars and lives in a million dollar condo was indicted on multiple counts of federal tax fraud this week, reports the Charlotte Observer . William Todd Coontz, 50, formerly a minister at the Rock Wealth International Ministries, and now living in Florida, is accused of participating in a check-cashing scheme involving travel reimbursements for speaking appearances and for book sales - and then filing fraudulent tax returns in order to hide the money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.