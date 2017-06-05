Guantanamo doctor says prison would c...

Guantanamo doctor says prison would consider gender-transition therapy for captives

The newly posted senior medical officer at the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay said over the weekend that the prison might offer gender-transition assistance to captives. "Anything that a detainee requests from a medical standpoint, we will consider," said the North Carolina-licensed family medicine physician, who was identified at a briefing only as "Cmdr.

