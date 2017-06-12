Governor: 'We cannot arrest our way' ...

Governor: 'We cannot arrest our way' out of opioid problem

Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has told a White House panel on fighting opioid and drug addiction that "we cannot arrest our way" out of the problem. Cooper said Friday in Washington that consensus and common sense are needed to find solutions that include substance abuse treatment and prevention.

Chicago, IL

