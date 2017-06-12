Genre Queer: Frameline's Heroes and I...

Genre Queer: Frameline's Heroes and Icons

Frameline , the nation's oldest festival devoted to LGBTQ film, returns to San Francisco for 11 days with 147 films from across the globe that reflect the vitality of what is really a global community. Standing out are 5 films that celebrate the life and legacy of queer icons and heroes, emphasizing their importance not only to arts and culture, but also through their cultural contributions and fierce activism, to gay liberation itself, and often the broader fight for equal rights.

