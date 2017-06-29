General Assembly OKs method for Sunday morning alcohol sales
Buying alcohol on Sunday mornings could soon be reality in some North Carolina locales now that the General Assembly has approved legislation laying out how cities and counties could move up sales times for beer, wine or mixed drinks. The Senate agreed Wednesday night to slight changes in a wide-ranging alcoholic beverage bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Wed
|Valerie
|16
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Tue
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Tue
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|Jun 21
|CodeTalker
|7
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC