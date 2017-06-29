General Assembly OKs method for Sunda...

General Assembly OKs method for Sunday morning alcohol sales

17 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Buying alcohol on Sunday mornings could soon be reality in some North Carolina locales now that the General Assembly has approved legislation laying out how cities and counties could move up sales times for beer, wine or mixed drinks. The Senate agreed Wednesday night to slight changes in a wide-ranging alcoholic beverage bill.

Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Chicago, IL

