Gay-basher who yelled a Youa re in Trump country nowa offers to hug his victims

A Florida Keys judge refused to give jail time to a North Carolina man who admitted to assaulting a couple with gay slurs, threats and knocking one off his bicycle by ramming his scooter into him. Brandon Ray Davis, 30, admitted calling Kevin Paul Taylor and Kevin Seymour "faggots," and yelling, "You're in Trump country now!" on Feb. 23 on Duval Street in Key West and smashing his scooter into Seymour's back bike tire.

