Gardens concert series seeks to provide affordable music to students and employees

15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle

Music lovers armed with picnic blankets will converge on the Duke Gardens this summer for the weekly series Music in the Gardens. Music in the Gardens, Duke Performance's annual concert series in the Gardens, begins June 7. The event features artists who tend to be local to Durham or North Carolina, but have some degree of national prominence.

