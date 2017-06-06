Flags to be lowered for NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of a North Carolina soldier killed in Afghanistan. Cooper has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff beginning Thursday and continuing until sunset Friday in remembrance of Sgt.
