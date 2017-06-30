Federal appeals court upholds North Carolina same-sex marriage recusal law
The court ruled that the plaintiffs, three couples, did not have standing to bring the case because they could not claim that the law hindered their marriages, and the plaintiffs claimed instead that the law affected them as taxpayers. The court wrote, "In light of the Supreme Court's admonitions on the narrow scope of taxpayer standing, we affirm the judgment of the district court that plaintiffs lack standing to press this claim."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr...
|Fri
|spud
|24
|Pregnant Woman Runs Over Purse Thief
|Thu
|itchie nads
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|Jun 27
|old capt
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Jun 27
|totallydisgusted
|4
|Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13)
|Jun 25
|nanoanomaly
|15
|Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21...
|Jun 23
|Latter Day Taints
|21
|Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC