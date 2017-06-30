Federal appeals court upholds North Carolina same-sex marriage recusal law

The court ruled that the plaintiffs, three couples, did not have standing to bring the case because they could not claim that the law hindered their marriages, and the plaintiffs claimed instead that the law affected them as taxpayers. The court wrote, "In light of the Supreme Court's admonitions on the narrow scope of taxpayer standing, we affirm the judgment of the district court that plaintiffs lack standing to press this claim."

