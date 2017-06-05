Fed up with inaction, North Carolina ...

Fed up with inaction, North Carolina DEQ takes control of damaged Moore County dam

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

The department's Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources will now have the authority to repair the dam, which was severely damaged after Tropical Storms Julia and Hermine and Hurricane Matthew roared through the state last year. In a statement, DEQ said it will "conduct a temporary full breach of the dam due to its current deficiencies, which if left uncorrected, could result in a failure causing loss of life and significant property damage downstream."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May 13 Ed 2
News N.C. said it still needs $929 million in aid fo... May 12 Fundie Sniffling 3
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC