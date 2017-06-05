Fed up with inaction, North Carolina DEQ takes control of damaged Moore County dam
The department's Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources will now have the authority to repair the dam, which was severely damaged after Tropical Storms Julia and Hermine and Hurricane Matthew roared through the state last year. In a statement, DEQ said it will "conduct a temporary full breach of the dam due to its current deficiencies, which if left uncorrected, could result in a failure causing loss of life and significant property damage downstream."
