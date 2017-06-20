Feature: Is North Carolina the Future of American Politics?

The state is narrowly split between Democratic and Republican Parties that agree on virtually nothing. Are its scorched-earth politics what the rest of us have to look forward to? n the last Thursday in March, the air horns returned to the governor's mansion in Raleigh, N.C. There were about 75 of them, and they belonged to the Air Horn Orchestra, an ad hoc ensemble of liberal activists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.