Feature: Is North Carolina the Future of American Politics?
The state is narrowly split between Democratic and Republican Parties that agree on virtually nothing. Are its scorched-earth politics what the rest of us have to look forward to? n the last Thursday in March, the air horns returned to the governor's mansion in Raleigh, N.C. There were about 75 of them, and they belonged to the Air Horn Orchestra, an ad hoc ensemble of liberal activists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|13 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Sun
|MAGA123
|2
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC