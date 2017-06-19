Fall hearings set as Duke Energy seeks 15 percent rate hike
Utilities regulators plan to hear from consumers and experts this fall about whether to allow a 15 percent increase in the electricity bills of 1.3 million North Carolina customers. The North Carolina Utilities Commission on Thursday released a schedule for September and October hearings as it considers Duke Energy Progress' request to add $18 more per month to the typical household bill of $105.
