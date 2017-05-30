Dying is happier than you think
Fear of death is a fundamental part of the human experience-we dread the possibility of pain and suffering and we worry that we'll face the end alone. Although thinking about dying can cause considerable angst, new research suggests that the actual emotional experiences of the dying are both more positive and less negative than people expect.
