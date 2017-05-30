Duke Energy Progress proposes rate ch...

Duke Energy Progress proposes rate change for building a smarter energy future

Recent work to modernize power plants and generate cleaner electricity, responsibly manage coal ash and respond to major storms is at the heart of the request by Duke Energy Progress to change customer rates. Duke Energy Progress serves 1.3 million electric customers in central and eastern North Carolina and in the Asheville region.

