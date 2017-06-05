Disgraced female maths teacher behind...

Disgraced female maths teacher behind bars charged with having sex with three teenage pupils

16 hrs ago

Erin McAuliffe, 25, was arrested by police in North Carolina after colleagues and pupils at Rocky Mount Preparatory were interviewed in a month-long probe. The maths tutor is alleged to have had sex with three teenage boys, two aged 17 and a 16-year-old, away from school, police said.

