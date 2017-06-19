Dems prepared to pounce
It would be very surprising if North Carolina Democrats didn't make significant gains in the next election for General Assembly - whenever that may be. Normally, we'd be talking in the summer of 2017 about legislative elections to be held in the fall of 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ...
|4 hr
|Red Crosse
|1
|Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil...
|Sun
|MAGA123
|2
|North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's ...
|Jun 16
|Louis Stephenson
|4
|Whopping $100 million water bill shocks North C...
|Jun 16
|andet1987
|5
|D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|518 Wellness Studio
|May 24
|passerby13
|3
Find what you want!
Search North Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC