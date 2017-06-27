Danish asylum centre workers 'had sex...

Danish asylum centre workers 'had sex with teen migrants'

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'We have all of this beautiful Irish press. Where are you from? Come here': Bizarre moment Trump interrupts Oval Office call to leader of Ireland to beckon over female reporter with 'a nice smile' 'Dammit! Come on! You're inflaming everybody!' Playboy's White House reporter blasts Trump spokeswoman in angry clash over CNN's retracted 'fake news' story PICTURED: Six baby-faced Florida teens, aged 14 to 16, who 'stole a Porsche and $200,000 in burglary and blew the cash on gold teeth, bling jewelry, and sports cars for their moms' Sarah Palin sues The New York Times for defamation over article which linked her political campaign to Gabby Giffords shooting Romanian woman helped save missing teen who was held captive for more than a YEAR by a man, 31, after she befriended the 17-year-old online Parents of teenage lifeguard murdered 17 years ago make new video plea for clues as to what ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Police Officers Helping Undocumented Immigr... 3 hr josh 9
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... 18 hr old capt 2
News Starbucks Baristas in Trouble for Putting 'Buil... 19 hr totallydisgusted 4
News Interview: Axelrod on Hillary Clinton's Politic... (Jan '13) Jun 25 nanoanomaly 15
News Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21... Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 21
News Transgender North Carolina Musical, the Body Po... Jun 22 TerriB1 1
News Supreme Court strikes down sex offender social ... Jun 21 CodeTalker 7
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,672 • Total comments across all topics: 282,082,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC