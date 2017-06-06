Dakota Johnson to star in The Peanut ...

Dakota Johnson to star in The Peanut Butter Falcon

Read more: Monterey County Weekly

The 27-year-old actress has been cast in the upcoming adventure movie, alongside 81-year-old actor Bruce Dern, Shia LaBeouf, and Zachary Gottsagen who will take on the lead role as Zak after being hailed as the inspiration behind the production, The Hollywood Reporter has reported. The film's storyline will explore the journey of a crab fisherman who encourages the young Zac, who has been battling with Down syndrome, to sign up to a professional wrestling school The Salt Water Redneck in North Carolina and leave his former retirement home.

Chicago, IL

