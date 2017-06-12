Correction: Body Cameras-Moonlighting story
In a story June 11 about police body cameras, The Associated Press reported erroneously that moonlighting officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, are not required to wear the cameras. The department changed its policy in May and now requires officers to use the cameras while working secondary jobs in uniform.
