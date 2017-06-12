Correction: Body Cameras-Moonlighting...

Correction: Body Cameras-Moonlighting story

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

In a story June 11 about police body cameras, The Associated Press reported erroneously that moonlighting officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, are not required to wear the cameras. The department changed its policy in May and now requires officers to use the cameras while working secondary jobs in uniform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i... 11 hr Tom 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May '17 Ed 2
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC