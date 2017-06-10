Cooper vetos a irresponsiblea budget
"This budget shortchanges our state at a time it doesn't need it," Cooper said, surrounded by teachers at the Executive Mansion. The governor continued calling the $23 billion General Fund budget for the next fiscal year "irresponsible," highlighting its provisions dealing with teacher compensation and tax cuts.
