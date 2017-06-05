CIAA to keep football title game in V...

CIAA to keep football title game in Virginia through 2019

Read more: WBTV

The Division II conference on Wednesday announced the locations for its championships in 14 sports for the 2017-18 season. The game had been held in one of three North Carolina cities from 1992-2015, but was moved to Salem last September as a sign of opposition to a state law that discriminated against LGBT people.

Chicago, IL

