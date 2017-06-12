China and North Carolina a " Thucydid...

China and North Carolina a " Thucydides and Charlie Soong

During the past few days, the release of North Carolina native Graham Allison's book, "Destined for War: Can America and China Escape Thucydides's Trap?" and Allison's visit to his home state focused attention on the United States' relationship with China. According to Allison, founding dean of Harvard University's Kennedy School, history shows the likelihood of war between the two countries is great.

Chicago, IL

