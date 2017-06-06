Chemours-made toxin found in North Ca...

Chemours-made toxin found in North Carolina water supply

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Chemours plunges following a report that it released toxic chemicals that ended up in the Cape Fear drinking water supply in North Carolina. Researchers last month found a contaminant called GenX, made at the company's Fayetteville Works facility as a replacement for a hazardous ingredient in Teflon, in the water supply, according to a report from WUNC radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D.C.'s talking impeachment but the real drama i... Tue Tom 1
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... May 26 Capt 1
518 Wellness Studio May 24 passerby13 3
Research Chemicals May 23 Rcchemicalslab 1
News Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Faces Criminal Ch... May 21 slick willie expl... 24
Dale Earnhardt jr has a sister name candy May 17 Bad post 2
News North Carolina Man Arrested on Child Sex Charges May '17 Ed 2
See all North Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,201 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC