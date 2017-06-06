Chemours-made toxin found in North Carolina water supply
Chemours plunges following a report that it released toxic chemicals that ended up in the Cape Fear drinking water supply in North Carolina. Researchers last month found a contaminant called GenX, made at the company's Fayetteville Works facility as a replacement for a hazardous ingredient in Teflon, in the water supply, according to a report from WUNC radio.
